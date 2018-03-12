Jordan Moore-Taylor: Exeter City captain suffers knee injury

Jordan Moore-Taylor needed to be helped off the field early in the 1-1 draw against Carlisle

Exeter City captain Jordan Moore-Taylor could be ruled out for some time after injuring his knee in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Carlisle United.

The 24-year-old was forced off after eight minutes of the League Two clash.

He has been a regular feature in City's defence for the past few seasons, but has struggled with a foot injury.

"We'll get it scanned but we're a little bit pessimistic about what the outcome will be," Exeter manager Paul Tisdale told BBC Radio Devon.

Moore-Taylor had just rekindled his central defensive partnership with Troy Brown after Brown recovered from a knee injury of his own.

"We've taken a long time to get Troy and Jordan back in central partnership and we may have to look again to those who deputised," added Tisdale.

"Dean Moxey did a really good job coming in during the game, I'm not sure it's a position he'll play every week from the start.

"But we've got a good squad, that's what they're there for, those players have got to be ready."