Jordan Moore-Taylor: Exeter City captain suffers knee injury

  • From the section Exeter
Jordan Moore-Taylor is helped off the field after injuring his knee
Jordan Moore-Taylor needed to be helped off the field early in the 1-1 draw against Carlisle

Exeter City captain Jordan Moore-Taylor could be ruled out for some time after injuring his knee in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Carlisle United.

The 24-year-old was forced off after eight minutes of the League Two clash.

He has been a regular feature in City's defence for the past few seasons, but has struggled with a foot injury.

"We'll get it scanned but we're a little bit pessimistic about what the outcome will be," Exeter manager Paul Tisdale told BBC Radio Devon.

Moore-Taylor had just rekindled his central defensive partnership with Troy Brown after Brown recovered from a knee injury of his own.

"We've taken a long time to get Troy and Jordan back in central partnership and we may have to look again to those who deputised," added Tisdale.

"Dean Moxey did a really good job coming in during the game, I'm not sure it's a position he'll play every week from the start.

"But we've got a good squad, that's what they're there for, those players have got to be ready."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired