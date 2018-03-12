Guernsey FC: 14-game winless run ended with win over Sittingbourne

Dave Rihoy (left) celebrates scoring his second, and Guernsey's third goal against Sittingbourne

Guernsey FC's record 14-game winless run came to an end after a 3-0 home victory over Sittingbourne.

The Green Lions had not won since 2 December, but a goal from Paris Pereira and two second-half strikes from Dave Rihoy sealed the points.

"It wasn't bothering me because I knew where we are and where we were," said boss Tony Vance on the winless run.

"We had to change and credit to the lads, they've bought into the recent philosophy," he told BBC Guernsey.

After losing 5-0 and 4-0 at Thamesmead Town and Sittingbourne in January, Vance changed how his Isthmian League Division One South side approached games, resulting in a gradual improvement.

"I wasn't happy with the fact that we were just belong picked off and losing too easily, and at times being outplayed," he said.

"We almost had to turn back the clock a bit and go back to some basics of what minimum things you're looking for, to be more of a unit, and since then six draws out of seven.

"Given the transitional years that we're going through, what you want to do is find gradual improvement because it's more baby steps than massive strides."