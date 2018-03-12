Scotland to call on Barry Douglas & Oli McBurnie for March friendlies

Swansea striker Oli McBurnie has been capped at Under-21 level

Swansea striker Oli McBurnie and Wolves full-back Barry Douglas will be among the new faces in the Scotland squad announced on Monday.

Manager Alex McLeish will also call up Hearts goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin and Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna.

McLeish has already confirmed Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay will be involved.

Costa Rica visit Hampden on 23 March, with another friendly in Hungary four days later.

McLeish, beginning his second spell as national manager, needs to select a new captain, with Scott Brown having retired from international football.

Brown's Celtic team-mates Leigh Griffiths and Craig Gordon are currently injured, while Stuart Armstrong has only just returned to fitness.

McBurnie, 21, joined Barnsley on loan in January and has scored five goals in seven appearances.

Former Dundee United defender Douglas, 28, has been impressive since moving to Wolves last summer following spells in Poland and Turkey. He has scored four goals and provided 11 assists for the Championship leaders.

McKenna, 21, was on loan with Ayr United last season but is now an established starter at Pittodrie, while McLaughlin, 30, has turned in a string of good displays for Hearts this season.

English-born McTominay, 21, whose father is Scottish, pledged his international future to Scotland following talks with McLeish.

Scott McTominay has Champions League experience with Manchester United

The imposing central midfielder has played 17 times for Manchester United this season, starting the last five games.

Scotland will play two more friendlies at the end of the season, travelling to play Peru and Mexico.