Doncaster Rovers 2-0 Bradford City

Doncaster's John Marquis heads in his first goal

John Marquis scored twice as Doncaster Rovers eased their relegation concerns with a hard-fought League One victory against an out-of-form Bradford City.

Timothee Dieng had a header cleared off the line and Alex Gilliead shot wide as Bradford edged the first half.

But the hosts broke the deadlock when Marquis powered in a close-range header from Niall Mason's teasing cross.

The Bantams struggled to respond and Marquis drilled home in added time to put the result beyond doubt.

Simon Grayson is yet to win from four games in charge of Bradford, who stay seven points adrift of the final play-off spot with nine matches remaining.

Rovers climb three places to 14th, seven points clear of the bottom four, with top scorer Marquis moving onto 12 goals for the season.