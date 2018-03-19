Doncaster Rovers 2-0 Bradford City

League One
By James Law

BBC Sport

Doncaster's John Marquis heads in his first goal

John Marquis scored twice as Doncaster Rovers eased their relegation concerns with a hard-fought League One victory against an out-of-form Bradford City.

Timothee Dieng had a header cleared off the line and Alex Gilliead shot wide as Bradford edged the first half.

But the hosts broke the deadlock when Marquis powered in a close-range header from Niall Mason's teasing cross.

The Bantams struggled to respond and Marquis drilled home in added time to put the result beyond doubt.

Simon Grayson is yet to win from four games in charge of Bradford, who stay seven points adrift of the final play-off spot with nine matches remaining.

Rovers climb three places to 14th, seven points clear of the bottom four, with top scorer Marquis moving onto 12 goals for the season.

Line-ups

Doncaster

  • 13Marosi
  • 17Blair
  • 15Wright
  • 5Baudry
  • 8Mason
  • 4McCulloughSubstituted forWhitemanat 70'minutes
  • 16Houghton
  • 10Rowe
  • 26Coppinger
  • 23KiwomyaSubstituted forBeestinat 61'minutes
  • 9Marquis

Substitutes

  • 1Lawlor
  • 2Alcock
  • 7Kongolo
  • 11Williams
  • 12Whiteman
  • 19May
  • 22Beestin

Bradford

  • 1Doyle
  • 5Kilgallon
  • 6VincelotBooked at 56mins
  • 22Knight-Percival
  • 29McMahon
  • 7Law
  • 8DiengSubstituted forDevineat 58'minutes
  • 18Guy
  • 35Robinson
  • 14McCartanSubstituted forGibsonat 73'minutes
  • 17GillieadSubstituted forGrodowskiat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Poleon
  • 15Warnock
  • 21Brunker
  • 23Raeder
  • 24Devine
  • 27Gibson
  • 37Grodowski
Referee:
Darren Handley
Attendance:
7,369

Match Stats

Home TeamDoncasterAway TeamBradford
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home10
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home14
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Doncaster Rovers 2, Bradford City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 2, Bradford City 0.

Goal!

Goal! Doncaster Rovers 2, Bradford City 0. John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alfie Beestin following a fast break.

Foul by John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).

(Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Joe Wright.

Foul by John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).

Tyrell Robinson (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Tommy Rowe.

Attempt saved. Alfie Beestin (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Alfie Beestin (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matthew Kilgallon (Bradford City).

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Joe Wright.

Foul by Alfie Beestin (Doncaster Rovers).

Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Tony McMahon.

Attempt saved. Jordan Houghton (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Matthew Kilgallon.

Goal!

Goal! Doncaster Rovers 1, Bradford City 0. John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Niall Mason with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Bradford City. Jordan Gibson replaces Shay McCartan.

Attempt missed. Jordan Houghton (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Matthew Kilgallon.

Substitution

Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Benjamin Whiteman replaces Luke McCullough.

Foul by Tommy Rowe (Doncaster Rovers).

Tony McMahon (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay in match John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) because of an injury.

Foul by Jordan Houghton (Doncaster Rovers).

Callum Guy (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Tommy Rowe (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Joel Grodowski (Bradford City).

Hand ball by Mathieu Baudry (Doncaster Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Alfie Beestin replaces Alex Kiwomya.

Attempt missed. Joel Grodowski (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a fast break.

Foul by Tony McMahon (Bradford City).

Mathieu Baudry (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Bradford City. Joel Grodowski replaces Alex Gilliead.

Substitution

Substitution, Bradford City. Daniel Devine replaces Timothee Dieng.

Alex Kiwomya (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Romain Vincelot (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Romain Vincelot (Bradford City).

