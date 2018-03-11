Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, Eintracht Frankfurt 2.
Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
On-loan Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi came off the bench to score a dramatic 94th-minute winner as Borussia Dortmund beat Eintracht Frankfurt.
A Marco Russ own goal put Dortmund ahead early on but Luka Jovic equalised with 15 minutes left.
Batshuayi, who had come on midway through the second half, struck to make it 2-1 but Danny Blum slotted in a stoppage-time equaliser for Frankfurt.
However, Batshuayi thumped home the winner three minutes later.
The Belgium international has now scored seven goals in nine games since joining Dortmund in January.
The win means Dortmund remain firmly in contention for a top four finish. They are third on 45 points, three above fifth-placed Frankfurt.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 38BürkiBooked at 88mins
- 26Piszczek
- 16AkanjiBooked at 33mins
- 36Toprak
- 29Schmelzer
- 19DahoudBooked at 27minsSubstituted forWeiglat 45'minutes
- 27Castro
- 22Pulisic
- 11ReusSubstituted forPapastathopoulosat 87'minutes
- 20PhilippSubstituted forBatshuayiat 62'minutes
- 21Schürrle
Substitutes
- 1Weidenfeller
- 2Zagadou
- 8Sahin
- 10Götze
- 25Papastathopoulos
- 33Weigl
- 44Batshuayi
Frankfurt
- 1Hrádecky
- 23RussBooked at 3mins
- 19Abraham
- 13SalcedoBooked at 36minsSubstituted forBlumat 79'minutes
- 24da Costa
- 20Hasebe
- 17Boateng
- 22Chandler
- 27Wolf
- 9HallerSubstituted forJovicat 67'minutes
- 4RebicBooked at 28minsSubstituted forde Guzmánat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Fernandes
- 6de Guzmán
- 7Blum
- 8Jovic
- 11Gacinovic
- 33Tawatha
- 37Zimmermann
- Referee:
- Deniz Aytekin
- Attendance:
- 81,360
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, Eintracht Frankfurt 2.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, Eintracht Frankfurt 2. Michy Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lukasz Piszczek.
Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Marius Wolf tries a through ball, but Kevin-Prince Boateng is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, Eintracht Frankfurt 2. Danny Blum (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Danny da Costa with a cross.
Attempt missed. Danny Blum (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Marcel Schmelzer.
Booking
Roman Bürki (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Sokratis replaces Marco Reus.
Hand ball by Kevin-Prince Boateng (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Marco Russ.
Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
Foul by Danny Blum (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Danny Blum replaces Carlos Salcedo.
Danny da Costa (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by André Schürrle (Borussia Dortmund).
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Carlos Salcedo.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, Eintracht Frankfurt 1. Michy Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Pulisic with a through ball.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 1. Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonathan de Guzmán with a cross following a set piece situation.
Kevin-Prince Boateng (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gonzalo Castro (Borussia Dortmund).
Attempt blocked. Marius Wolf (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Russ.
Hand ball by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Marcel Schmelzer tries a through ball, but Christian Pulisic is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Luka Jovic replaces Sébastien Haller.
Attempt missed. Jonathan de Guzmán (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Kevin-Prince Boateng (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Michy Batshuayi replaces Maximilian Philipp.
Hand ball by Gonzalo Castro (Borussia Dortmund).
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Manuel Akanji.
Attempt blocked. Kevin-Prince Boateng (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny da Costa.
Kevin-Prince Boateng (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).
Attempt missed. Timothy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Maximilian Philipp.
Kevin-Prince Boateng (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).