BBC Sport - Bournemouth 1-4 Tottenham: Pochettino 'concerned' about Kane injury
Pochettino 'concerned' about Kane injury
- From the section Tottenham
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he is concerned about the ankle injury sustained by Harry Kane during their 4-1 win at Bournemouth.
MATCH REPORT: AFC Bournemouth 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur
Watch all the weekend's Premier League goals on Match of the Day from 22:35 GMT, Sunday on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired