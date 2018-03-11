Scotland: Peter Grant, James McFadden & Stevie Woods join Alex McLeish's staff

Peter Grant, Stevie Woods and James McFadden will form Alex McLeish's Scotland coaching staff

Scotland boss Alex McLeish has appointed former internationals Peter Grant and James McFadden as his assistant coaches, with Stevie Woods named goalkeeping coach.

The trio have signed two-year deals.

They will join the Scotland squad, which is named on Monday, ahead of the Hampden Park friendly against Costa Rica on 23 March.

"I'm relishing the prospect of working with them on the training ground," McLeish said of his new recruits.

Grant, 52, played over 350 games for Celtic and won two Scotland caps in a 20-year playing career including spells at Norwich, Reading and Bournemouth.

He has coached at Bournemouth, West Ham, West Brom, Celtic, Birmingham, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Fulham, and also managed Norwich for a year.

Grant will combine his Scotland coaching duties with his role as lead professional development coach at Fulham.

McFadden, 34, earned 48 Scotland caps, scoring 15 goals, including a stunning long-range strike in a 1-0 victory over France in Paris McLeish's first spell as Scotland manager.

McLeish watched Partick Thistle and Aberdeen play out a goal-less draw on Saturday

He started his career at Motherwell and twice returned to the club, also enjoying spells at Everton and Birmingham. McFadden was playing for Queen of the South in the Scottish Championship until December.

Meanwhile Woods, 48, has been goalkeeping coach at Celtic for more than a decade.

"I am delighted to be in a position to welcome Peter, James and Stevie to the Scotland coaching staff," said McLeish, who was named national boss for the second time in February.

"The three offer a complementary blend of experience, enthusiasm and success - both as players and as coaches - and are fully aware of the responsibility that comes with being part of the national team staff.

"Peter has enjoyed a distinguished coaching career and is already familiar with the set-up in the Scottish FA's performance department, having worked with our Under-21 team last year.

"I have known Peter for a long time - in fact, I played alongside him for Scotland in both his appearances for the national team - and I am thrilled that he has accepted my offer to work with the team.

James McFadden played most recently for Queen of the South

"James brings a youthful enthusiasm to the coaching team, but beyond that he offers a relatable figure for the players to look up to.

"He bore the hopes of a nation on his shoulders for many years and was a talisman for the national team during his career. To have a former player of that ilk on the coaching staff can only be an inspiration for the current players.

"Stevie is a highly-respected figure as a goalkeeping coach and is already well-known to many of the players.

"His experience of working with top quality keepers at the highest level will be invaluable to the squad and he will have no trouble adapting to the intensity of international football.

"With these appointments, the final pieces are in place for my backroom staff and we can now begin the process of selecting and training a successful team to entertain the Scotland supporters and take us back to a major tournament, starting with the UEFA Nations League matches later this year."