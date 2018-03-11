Juventus 2-0 Udinese

Paulo Dybala has scored 19 goals in 32 appearances for Juventus this season

Paulo Dybala scored twice as Juventus beat Udinese to go top of Serie A.

Forward Dybala, a reported target for Manchester United, curled home a superb first-half free kick before slotting in a second just after the break from Gonzalo Higuain's ball.

Higuain had also missed a penalty after Dybala had been fouled.

The win means Juventus are on 71 points, two ahead of Napoli - who play Inter Milan later on Sunday - with both sides having played 27 games.

'We could have relaxed after Tottenham win'

Juventus came from behind to beat Tottenham in the Champions League on Wednesday.

"After the drama of Wednesday night, there was a risk that we might have gone into this match too relaxed," Dybala said.

"Instead we showed character and experience to seal all three points.

"I'm happy to have helped the team with my goals. We're putting pressure on our rivals and we keep moving forwards. It all depends on us now."