Match ends, Juventus 2, Udinese 0.
Juventus 2-0 Udinese
Paulo Dybala scored twice as Juventus beat Udinese to go top of Serie A.
Forward Dybala, a reported target for Manchester United, curled home a superb first-half free kick before slotting in a second just after the break from Gonzalo Higuain's ball.
Higuain had also missed a penalty after Dybala had been fouled.
The win means Juventus are on 71 points, two ahead of Napoli - who play Inter Milan later on Sunday - with both sides having played 27 games.
'We could have relaxed after Tottenham win'
Juventus came from behind to beat Tottenham in the Champions League on Wednesday.
"After the drama of Wednesday night, there was a risk that we might have gone into this match too relaxed," Dybala said.
"Instead we showed character and experience to seal all three points.
"I'm happy to have helped the team with my goals. We're putting pressure on our rivals and we keep moving forwards. It all depends on us now."
Line-ups
Juventus
- 23Szczesny
- 2De Sciglio
- 24Rugani
- 3ChielliniBooked at 2mins
- 22Asamoah
- 6KhediraSubstituted forMatuidiat 63'minutes
- 8Marchisio
- 27Sturaro
- 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forBentancurat 88'minutes
- 9HiguaínSubstituted forMandzukicat 74'minutes
- 10Dybala
Substitutes
- 1Buffon
- 4Benatia
- 5Pjanic
- 14Matuidi
- 15Barzagli
- 17Mandzukic
- 21Höwedes
- 30Bentancur
- 32Del Favero
Udinese
- 1Bizzarri
- 17Nuytinck
- 4AngellaBooked at 19mins
- 3Caetano de Souza Santos
- 27Widmer
- 6Fofana
- 85BehramiSubstituted forde Paulat 76'minutes
- 72BarakSubstituted forBalicat 70'minutes
- 53Nassir Al-Tameemi
- 14Jankto
- 20LópezSubstituted forPericaat 61'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 10de Paul
- 11Zampano
- 13Ingelsson
- 18Perica
- 21Pontisso
- 22Scuffet
- 23Hallfredsson
- 25Borsellini
- 97Pezzella
- 99Balic
- Referee:
- Piero Giacomelli
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Udinese 0.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Samir.
Booking
Stipe Perica (Udinese) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stipe Perica (Udinese).
Attempt missed. Stefano Sturaro (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Rodrigo Bentancur replaces Douglas Costa.
Daniele Rugani (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gabriele Angella (Udinese).
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mario Mandzukic.
Attempt blocked. Jakub Jankto (Udinese) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stipe Perica.
Attempt missed. Andrija Balic (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Seko Fofana with a headed pass.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Albano Bizzarri.
Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Douglas Costa.
Substitution
Substitution, Udinese. Rodrigo de Paul replaces Valon Behrami.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Mario Mandzukic replaces Gonzalo Higuaín.
Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Kwadwo Asamoah.
Substitution
Substitution, Udinese. Andrija Balic replaces Antonin Barak.
Stefano Sturaro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Valon Behrami (Udinese).
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Blaise Matuidi replaces Sami Khedira.
Hand ball by Valon Behrami (Udinese).
Substitution
Substitution, Udinese. Stipe Perica replaces Maxi López.
Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).
Jakub Jankto (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sami Khedira (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mattia De Sciglio.
Foul by Douglas Costa (Juventus).
Samir (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefano Sturaro (Juventus).
Silvan Widmer (Udinese) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Udinese. Albano Bizzarri tries a through ball, but Jakub Jankto is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 2, Udinese 0. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.
Attempt missed. Douglas Costa (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maxi López (Udinese).
Second Half
Second Half begins Juventus 1, Udinese 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Juventus 1, Udinese 0.
Attempt missed. Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Silvan Widmer.