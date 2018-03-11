Premier Division: Derry City v Limerick (Mon)

Darren Cole in action during Derry City's 6-1 defeat at the Brandywell on Friday

League of Ireland Premier Division Venue: Brandywell Stadium Date: Monday, 12 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Foyle 93.1 FM and the BBC Sport website

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels hopes his side can mark their return to the redeveloped Brandywell Stadium with a win against Limerick on Monday night.

The Candystripes lie one place off the bottom of the table following Friday's 6-1 thumping away to Shamrock Rovers.

"We have something now that we can call ours even if we don't own the actual facility and it's an exciting period of history for the club," said Shiels.

"The players will especially want to give the fans a win on Monday night."

Derry are ninth in the table after three away defeats and one win on the road against Bohemians from their first four fixtures of the new campaign.

Fifth-placed Limerick are four points better off and recovered from an 8-0 demolition at the hands of Dundalk by beating Bray Wanderers 1-0 on Friday.

"Even though we were defeated heavily by Shamrock Rovers there were a lot of good moments in the game where we matches them, our younger players especially.

"The end outcome was not good but the players are raring to go and we want to redeem some pride.

"Limerick set us an example by suffering a heavy defeat and then bouncing back to win their next game on Friday night," added Shiels.

The Derry boss is still without seven members of his playing squad for the Premier Division game but believes the mindset adopted by his charges will be crucial.

"The mental approach we take into this game is going to be very significant - our mindset is what it is all about - the ability is there but we need to be better."