SWPL: Hibs and Glasgow City maintain their 100% start to the season

Abbi Grant (right) scored twice for Glasgow City against Spartans

Katey Turney's goal 20 minutes from time earned Hibernian a hard-fought 2-1 win over Rangers at New Tinto Park.

Victory keeps them level at the top of the table with Glasgow City, who won 4-1 away to Spartans.

Celtic are just two points behind the top two following a 2-0 win away to Forfar Farmington.

The other match in the Scottish Women's Premier League between Stirling University and Hamilton Academical was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Reaction

Hibernian head coach Kevin Milne after the 2-1 win over Rangers: "Delighted with the result today. Always going to be a tricky game, but the girls are showing real character and belief in themselves."

Rangers head coach Amy MacDonald after the 2-1 defeat to Hibernian: "Really frustrating day for us, but really proud of the development we make week in and out. The tough games keep coming but we will learn win, lose or draw this season."

Glasgow City head coach Scott Booth following the 4-1 win over Spartans: "I thought it was a tough match. Spartans were physical and organised and tried to make it very difficult us.