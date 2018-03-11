BBC Sport - Highlights: Dundee 0-4 St Johnstone
Highlights: Dundee 0-4 St Johnstone
St Johnstone hammer Tayside rivals Dundee to record their biggest Scottish Premiership win over the season. Commentary from Rob Maclean.
MATCH REPORT: Dundee 0-4 St Johnstone
