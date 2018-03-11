BBC Sport - Highlights: Kilmarnock 3-2 Ross County
Highlights: Kilmarnock 3-2 Ross County
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Kilmarnock extend their unbeaten run to nine matches with victory over the Scottish Premiership's bottom side, Ross County. Commentary from John Barnes.
MATCH REPORT: Kilmarnock 3-2 Ross County
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired