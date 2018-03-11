Football gossip: Kante, Werner, Griezmann, Lafont, Pardew

Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 26, is one of Paris St-Germain's top summer targets. (Canal + via Goal.com)

RB Leipzig's 22-year-old Germany forward Timo Werner has told Liverpool and Manchester United to forget abut trying to sign him this summer. (Mirror)

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, 26, has started looking for houses in the Catalan region in preparation for potential transfer to Barcelona. (Marca)

But Atletico manager Diego Simeone has ignored speculation over France international Griezmann's future. (Goal.com)

Juventus are preparing for the future of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can not to be decided until the summer. The 24-year-old Germany midfielder is out of contract at Anfield in July and could join the Italian giants on a free transfer. (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal face competition from Napoli and Roma in their bid to sign 19-year-old French goalkeeper Alban Lafont from Toulouse. (L'Equipe - in French)

Barcelona and Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 30, said the club would welcome back Paris St-Germain forward Neymar amid rumours the 26-year-old Brazil international wants to leave the Ligue 1 side. (ESPN)

West Brom boss Alan Pardew will have talks with the club's owners on Monday to determine whether he will remain in charge. (Guardian)

Baggies goalkeeper Ben Foster "feels sorry" about Pardew's plight at The Hawthorns. (Express & Star)

West Ham's owners have demanded talks with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and said they will not be bullied out of attending matches at London Stadium. (Mirror)

Hammers co-owner David Gold was left in tears after fan protests at their game against Burnley on Saturday. (Sky Sports)

West Ham captain Mark Noble is highly unlikely to face retrospective action after he clashed with a fan on the pitch. (Mail)

Monaco's Portugal midfielder Rony Lopes, 22, has said he would like to return to Manchester City in the future having left the club in 2015. (Manchester Evening News)

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman said he "had to take a gamble" with their January signings after the club continued to struggle following their arrival at the Stadium of Light. (Sunderland Echo)

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez will review Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic's future at the club in May following the 23-year-old's superb goalscoring run while on loan at Championship side Fulham. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Liverpool are confident of sealing a record £40m deal for 24-year-old England and Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland. (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester United are planning to move for Juventus' Brazil left-back Alex Sandro, 27, in the summer with 28-year-old Italian defender Matteo Darmian as makeweight. (Sunday People)

Paris St-Germain are not open to selling forward Neymar, 26, to the Brazil international's former club Barcelona or their rivals Real Madrid. (Sky Sports)

AC Milan are poised to make a move for Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, 26, who is out of contract at the end of the season and has been unable to agree a new deal with the Gunners. (Sunday Express)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, 47, says he has a 10-year plan to continue in management. Guardiola is in talks over extending his present contract, which expires in 2019. (Sunday Mirror)

Real Madrid will pursue a deal for Hajduk Split's 21-year-old Croatian goalkeeper Karlo Letica if they are unable to bring in Manchester United's David de Gea, 27, or Chelsea's 25-year-old Belgium number one Thibaut Courtois. (Marca)