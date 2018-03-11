BBC Sport - Highlights: Hamilton Academical 2-0 Motherwell
Highlights: Hamilton Academical 2-0 Motherwell
Hamilton Academical triumph in the Lanarkshire derby thanks to goals from Marios Ogboe and David Templeton. Commentary from John Barnes.
MATCH REPORT: Hamilton Academical 2-0 Motherwell
