Kilmarnock's Steve Clarke not ready to celebrate top six despite win over County

Kris Boyd and Lee Erwin both scored for Kilmarnock against Ross County

Steve Clarke is almost ready to celebrate his Kilmarnock side clinching a top-six finish - but not quite.

Saturday's 3-2 win over Ross County moved the Ayrshire side four points clear of sixth-placed Hearts and another four in front of Motherwell.

"You're never cemented," Clarke said.

"The results this weekend have gone for us a little bit, so it's beginning to look like we might sneak into the top six. But we'll keep our feet on the ground and focus on the next game."

Kilmarnock have stretched their unbeaten run to nine games, but they have four more Premiership fixtures before the league splits into two sections of six.

"We've still got hard games to play before the split," Clarke said.

"There are still points to play for, so we'll respect all our opponents and we'll try and pick up as many points as we can."

Jordan Jones missed the win over County after picking up an injury against St Johnstone

Next up, though, is Tuesday's Scottish Cup quarter-final replay at home to Aberdeen.

In-form winger Jordan Jones was missing through injury as Lee Erwin, Kris Boyd and Eamonn Brophy gave Kilmarnock a match-winning lead before two late goals from bottom side County.

"He's got a chance," Clarke said of the Northern Irishman's prospects of facing the Dons in midweek. "An outside chance, but he's got a chance.

"He'll be in constantly getting treatment. The physio will be working overtime and we'll do what we can.

"But, if we haven't got him, we showed we've got people that can come in and play well for us.

"I thought young Greg Kiltie, who hasn't had much football this year, showed in patches what he's all about.

"We need to get him a little bit more consistent and a little bit more up to speed, but it was nice to see."