Rangers: Greg Docherty hoping for reaction in Scottish Cup semi-final derby

Greg Docherty (right) hopes to repay the Rangers fans in the coming weeks

Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty wants his side to use the pain of Sunday's Old Firm defeat to inspire them against Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

The Ibrox side were twice ahead against the champions but eventually slipped to a 3-2 home defeat.

Rangers are now nine points adrift of Celtic, who they face in the cup's last four on 15 April.

"We're hurting and we need to remember this feeling and take it into that game," Docherty told RangersTV.

"It's a massive game and maybe a chance for us to rectify it so soon."

Rangers, having taken the lead through Josh Windass, were pegged back by Tom Rogic's curling effort before Daniel Candeias drilled the ball home for 2-1.

Poor defending allowed Celtic's Moussa Dembele to level before half time and, despite the visitors having Jozo Simunovic sent off for an elbow, Odsonne Edouard clinched the 3-2 win with a fine finish.

"It's a tough one and left a real sour taste in our mouths to lose it in that fashion," Docherty said.

"The second and third goals particularly are very sloppy goals to concede. We're a very disappointed dressing-room.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos missed a late sitter as his side lost at home

"We're all gutted and I'm gutted for the fans. They came out and the atmosphere was incredible today. We couldn't have asked for any more backing and it's so disappointing we couldn't reward them.

"When they went down to 10 men, for some reason we stopped moving the ball as quickly. We'll need to look back at that and see why it was.

"You can't give good teams chances like that and it's poor defending on our part all over the pitch.

"To score two at home but concede three. It's just not good enough."

Rangers are at home to Kilmarnock in the Premiership on Saturday and Docherty is hoping for a quick-fire return to form.

"We're a disheartened dressing-room just now, but we need to pick ourselves up again," he added. "We've got to focus on us and we have to put on a performance that the fans deserve.

"It's massive on Saturday as it's a chance for us to bounce back."