Premier League stats: Rashford, Rooney, Ozil, Pardew, Cech

Marcus Rashford marked his Premier League debut with two goals against Arsenal in February 2016

Marcus Rashford was given his first Premier League start for Manchester United since Boxing Day against Liverpool - and rewarded manager Jose Mourinho with two goals.

But it was no fluke. The 20-year-old has a very creditable record against other big clubs.

Indeed, Rashford has scored seven of his 16 Premier League goals against teams in the 'big six' (44%), and has scored with 29% of his shots against them, compared with a 10% ratio against the other teams.

It begs the question: What's the opposite of a flat-track bully?

His seven goals in 18 appearances against the big teams leave him with a goal-per-game ratio of 0.39.

Good, but he has some way to go to matching the best in the business though. In terms of goals per game against the 'big six' (Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham) it's another Manchester-based striker who leads the way.

Sergio Aguero has scored 35 goals in 56 appearances against the other big teams to head the chart, with some legendary names in his wake. Premier League record goalscorer Alan Shearer has scored the most against these teams - 56 - but they came in 129 appearances.

Wayne, step away from the ball...

The last player to miss three penalties in one season was Darren Bent in 2009-10

Former England captain Wayne Rooney saw his penalty brilliantly saved by Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan on Saturday as he became the eighth player to miss three penalties in a single Premier League season.

With another regular penalty taker Leighton Baines watching on, Rooney added to his misses earlier this season against West Ham and Swansea to join the list.

And Rooney now boasts - for want of a better word - the worst penalty record in the Premier League, having joined Shearer on 11 misses, but from far fewer attempts.

Name Penalties missed Penalties taken Success rate Wayne Rooney 11 34 68% Alan Shearer 11 67 84% Teddy Sheringham 10 31 68% Steven Gerrard 9 41 78% Frank Lampard 7 50 86% Michael Owen 7 21 67%

In a theme which tends to crop up when you look at goalscoring in the Premier League, Shearer's successful haul of 56 penalties scored is the most in the division, with Lampard second on 43.

Sam Allardyce said in his post-match interview that Rooney is off penalties now at Goodison - and Baines will be sticking his hand up after only missing two in 22 in the top flight. A very good hit rate - but not the best.

Name Penalties taken (min 10) Penalties scored Success rate Yaya Toure 11 11 100% Matthew Le Tissier 26 25 96% Danny Murphy 19 18 95% James Beattie 17 16 94% Julian Dicks 16 15 94% Thierry Henry 25 23 92% Leighton Baines 22 20 91%

The assist king?

Mesut Ozil's form has tended to fluctuate for Arsenal, but he is pretty consistent when it comes to creating chances.

When Shkodran Mustafi headed in his free-kick to put the Gunners ahead against Watford it brought up his 50th Premier League assist, and he became the fastest man to reach that milestone.

Better than Eric Cantona? Debatable - but there are some surprisingly productive names on the list as well.

Ozil signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal to stay at the club until 2021 earlier this year but will have to go some to get to the top of the assists charts. Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs is way out on his own with 162, 51 clear of Cesc Fabregas in second.

Rooney (103) and Lampard (102) are the only other men to have reached a century of assists.

Boing, boing - the new manager bounce?

Media playback is not supported on this device I do care, despite what fan shouted at me - Pardew

This weekend saw another defeat for West Brom, whose fate at the bottom of the Premier League is looking grim.

Eight teams have changed managers in the Premier League this season, and Alan Pardew is the only new boss who has failed to improve his side's fortunes.

His record of eight points from 16 games is unlikely to save the Albion from the drop, with Pardew himself admitting on Saturday that owner Lai Guochuan might believe a "change is a better thing".

Manager Games Points per game Position in table Frank de Boer (Crystal Palace) 4 0 19 (when sacked) Roy Hodgson (Crystal Palace) 26 1.04 18 (now) Ronald Koeman (Everton) 9 0.89 18 (when sacked) Sam Allardyce (Everton) 16 1.38 9 (now) Craig Shakespeare (Leicester) 8 0.75 18 (when sacked) Claude Puel (Leicester) 21 1.48 8 (now) Mark Hughes (Stoke) 22 0.91 16 (when sacked) Paul Lambert (Stoke) 6 1.17 19 (now) Paul Clement (Swansea) 18 0.67 20 (when sacked) Carlos Carvalhal (Swansea) 10 1.8 14 (now) Marco Silva (Watford) 24 1.08 10 (when sacked) Javier Gracia (Watford) 6 1.67 10 (now) Tony Pulis (West Brom) 12 0.83 17 (when sacked) Alan Pardew (West Brom) 15 0.5 20 (now) Slaven Bilic (West Ham) 11 0.82 17 (when sacked) David Moyes (West Ham) 19 1.11 16 (now)

Will we see any more sackings before the end of the season?

Cech ends long wait

Arsenal's win at home to Watford saw goalkeeper Petr Cech end an 11-game wait to become the first goalkeeper to reach 200 Premier League clean sheets.

The former Chelsea man - who has won four Premier League titles - is well out ahead of his rivals when it comes to shutouts.

But he is not so great when it comes to saving from 12 yards.

Petr Cech has saved five penalties in the Premier League - more than David de Gea (two) and Hugo Lloris (two)

He reached the landmark with a penalty save from Troy Deeney, his first such save in seven years and his first save from 16 penalties faced in all competitions for Arsenal.

Manchester City goalkeepers Ederson and Claudio Bravo both boast a 100% save record from the spot, but of goalkeepers to face at least 10 penalties, it is Bournemouth keeper Artur Boruc who can claim to be the best among the current crop.