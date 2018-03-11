Rangers 2-3 Celtic: 'Title race over' - Pat Bonner, Willie Miller & Steven Thompson on Old Firm derby

Odsonne Edouard and Moussa Dembele both scored in Celtic's win

Celtic increased their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to nine points, with a game in hand, after a tumultuous Old Firm derby victory over Rangers.

The champions twice came from a goal down and then overcame the loss of the red-carded Jozo Simunovic to score the winner via substitute Odsonne Edouard.

Rangers had a golden chance to equalise two minutes before the end of normal time, but Alfredo Morelos hit the post from two yards out.

BBC Scotland pundits Willie Miller, Pat Bonner and Steven Thompson dissect the fall-out.

'Rangers talk is just bravado'

Former Aberdeen and Scotland defender Willie Miller: "It looked as if Rangers had the upper hand, but Celtic showed their grit, determination, quality and class in the end.

"They were very good in the second half and to dig out victory with 10 men was something special.

"You need players with belief and confidence - and that is the difference. The Celtic players have that; the Rangers players don't have it yet.

"They may cheer in the dressing-room [when they drew Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-finals] and think 'right, we're going to take Celtic on', but it is just bravado until they actually start getting results and beating Celtic.

"Celtic have that inner confidence. I am sure they took everything the Rangers players and management said beforehand into the dressing room and said 'let's just show them' - and they have. They have done it with 10 men.

"Brendan Rodgers may have raised a few eyebrows when he brought Edouard on, but they went to a shape that suited them - three at the back, four in the middle, two up front. It was a really bold move from the manager and it worked impeccably.

Celtic captain Scott Brown rallied his side after they were reduced to 10 men

"I thought Scott Brown was absolutely magnificent in the last 20-25 minutes, when it called for someone special to take control and calm everything down, be in the right place at the right time and play the captain's role.

"That was what he did. He was under a lot of intimidation but he kept his head throughout. He grew into the game when he was required to.

"Rangers have to be disappointed because, if they had won, there would have been a challenge on. But, when you take the lead twice and your opponents go down to 10 men, you have got to take a critical view and say 'we have not been good enough'."

'The championship is over now'

Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner: "Rangers had a shaft of light to try to challenge for the championship in this game. But that Morelos miss at the end means Celtic win the game and the championship is over now, it is finished.

"[Celtic goalkeeper] Scott Bain will be absolutely delighted even though he has lost two goals. To come into the fixture and make a brilliant save at the end, I thought he did very well.

Alfredo Morelos (third from left) watches his late effort hit the post

"He got a hand to it [Josh Windass' shot], low across his body, he pushed it away and then is hoping for a bit of luck. He got it and was then up quickly to reach the ball close to the line.

"In that last 20 minutes, Celtic defended well as a group, the best they have defended for a while. But Rangers just didn't have enough about them to create anything."

'Morelos simply has to score'

Former Rangers striker Steven Thompson: "There are possibly no words to describe the miss from Alfredo Morelos.

"In a game of that magnitude, you simply have to score. I have a small degree of sympathy with him because I missed sitters in my career and there is nothing worse.

"He will be replaying that moment for a very long time in the back of his head. It is a tough one for him to take, but he absolutely has to score.

"Rangers will be disappointed in the last 20 minutes. No matter how imperious Scott Brown was, or how well Celtic have defended, Rangers didn't do enough with the extra man.

"For a team that have been scoring so often for the last few weeks, they just didn't break down Celtic.

"There were a lot of poor deliveries in wide areas. They just didn't have that spark."