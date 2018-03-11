Match ends, Lille 1, Montpellier 1.
Lille fans attack own players after Montpellier draw
Lille fans ran on to the pitch and attacked their own players during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Montpellier.
TV footage showed supporters surging towards the Lille players and aiming kicks at some of them after the final whistle of the Ligue 1 match.
French League officials have confirmed they will investigate the incidents at Lille's Pierre-Mauroy stadium.
Lille, who won the last of their three Ligue 1 titles in 2011, are one place off the bottom of the table.
"The LFP firmly condemns the incidents that occurred after the Lille v Montpellier game," the League said in a statement.
"As soon as Thursday, the disciplinary commission will look into these incidents."
Line-ups
Lille
- 16Maignan
- 22Dabila
- 5Soumaoro
- 6Amadou
- 3Alonso
- 25Ballo-Toure
- 19Pepe
- 10BenziaBooked at 32minsSubstituted forSoumareat 52'minutes
- 20Maia Alencar
- 11de Araujo Guimarães NetoSubstituted forMendes Ribeiroat 65'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 18MothibaSubstituted forPonceat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Ponce
- 14Faraj
- 23Mendes Ribeiro
- 24Soumare
- 26Bahlouli
- 27Mendyl
- 30Koffi
Montpellier
- 40Lecomte
- 5Teodósio MendesBooked at 87mins
- 4Da Silva
- 3CongréBooked at 34mins
- 2Aguilar
- 13SkhiriSubstituted forSambiaat 37'minutes
- 7Lasne
- 24Roussillon
- 9Ikone
- 18MbenzaSubstituted forNingaat 62'minutes
- 19CamaraSubstituted forSioat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Pionnier
- 6Sambia
- 14Sio
- 20Dolly
- 23Mukiele
- 27Píriz
- 29Ninga
- Referee:
- Sébastien Moreira
- Attendance:
- 28,609
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lille 1, Montpellier 1.
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Ikone (Montpellier) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Jonathan Ikone (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Junior Alonso (Lille).
Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Kouadio Dabila.
Booking
Thiago Mendes (Lille) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Pedro Mendes (Montpellier) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Paul Lasne (Montpellier).
Thiago Mendes (Lille) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Fode Ballo-Toure (Lille) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kouadio Dabila with a cross.
Offside, Lille. Thiago Mendes tries a through ball, but Ezequiel Ponce is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Ikone (Montpellier) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Paul Lasne.
Attempt missed. Casimir Ninga (Montpellier) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Attempt missed. Daniel Congré (Montpellier) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Junior Sambia with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Fode Ballo-Toure.
Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Kouadio Dabila.
Attempt missed. Thiago Mendes (Lille) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Foul by Jonathan Ikone (Montpellier).
Adama Soumaoro (Lille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Ikone (Montpellier) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jérôme Roussillon.
Jonathan Ikone (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thiago Maia (Lille).
Paul Lasne (Montpellier) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Thiago Mendes (Lille).
Foul by Pedro Mendes (Montpellier).
Thiago Mendes (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Lille. Ezequiel Ponce replaces Lebo Mothiba.
Foul by Ruben Aguilar (Montpellier).
Fode Ballo-Toure (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Giovanni Sio (Montpellier) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonathan Ikone.
Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Mike Maignan.
Attempt saved. Paul Lasne (Montpellier) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jérôme Roussillon.
Attempt missed. Lebo Mothiba (Lille) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Boubakary Soumare.
Substitution
Substitution, Lille. Thiago Mendes replaces Luiz Araujo.
Goal!
Goal! Lille 1, Montpellier 1. Jérôme Roussillon (Montpellier) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Junior Sambia.
Hilton (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lebo Mothiba (Lille).
Substitution
Substitution, Montpellier. Casimir Ninga replaces Isaac Mbenza.
Substitution
Substitution, Montpellier. Giovanni Sio replaces Souleymane Camara.