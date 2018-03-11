Lille fans attack own players after Montpellier draw

Lille fans raced from behind the goal towards the players after the final whistle

Lille fans ran on to the pitch and attacked their own players during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Montpellier.

TV footage showed supporters surging towards the Lille players and aiming kicks at some of them after the final whistle of the Ligue 1 match.

French League officials have confirmed they will investigate the incidents at Lille's Pierre-Mauroy stadium.

Lille, who won the last of their three Ligue 1 titles in 2011, are one place off the bottom of the table.

"The LFP firmly condemns the incidents that occurred after the Lille v Montpellier game," the League said in a statement.

"As soon as Thursday, the disciplinary commission will look into these incidents."