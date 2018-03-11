Match ends, Fiorentina 1, Benevento 0.
Fiorentina pay emotional tribute to former captain Davide Astori
Fiorentina paid an emotional tribute to former captain Davide Astori as the Italian club played their first game since the sudden death of the 31-year-old last Sunday.
The Serie A club defeated Benevento 1-0, with Vitor Hugo grabbing a T-shirt bearing Astori's image after scoring.
Astori wore the number 13 shirt and the match stopped after 13 minutes, with 60 seconds applause taking place.
A post-mortem revealed cardiac arrest as the most likely cause of death.
The player's funeral took place on Thursday and Serie A fixtures resumed on Friday, with Roma hosting Torino.
Sunday's match in Florence was preceded by emotional scenes, with players from both sides crying as Italian star Jovanotti sang one of his hits.
The Fiorentina players held a home-made banner that said "Ciao Davide" - and both teams had the same phrase sewn on the left shoulders of their shirt.
During the warm-up all the Fiorentina players wore shirts with the number 13 on them and the name Astori, while a huge banner in the crowd said "Ciao captain".
The stadium announcer included "number 13, forever our captain, Davide Astori" when announcing the line-up.
Video screens played images of the Italy defender and the mascots wore either Fiorentina or Cagliari shirts - the latter being one of Astori's former clubs.
Fans in the stands held messages and banners and chanted "one captain, there's only one captain!".
Line-ups
Fiorentina
- 57Sportiello
- 4MilenkovicSubstituted forLauriniat 58'minutes
- 20PezzellaBooked at 62mins
- 31Franchescoli de Souza
- 3Biraghi
- 24Benassi
- 5BadeljBooked at 54mins
- 17Veretout
- 25Chiesa
- 8SaponaraSubstituted forBastião Diasat 57'minutes
- 9SimeoneSubstituted forFalcinelliat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Laurini
- 7Zekhnini
- 10Eysseric
- 11Falcinelli
- 14Dabo
- 15Olivera
- 19Cristóforo
- 27Lo Faso
- 28Bastião Dias
- 76Boialvo Gaspar
- 77Théréau
- 97Dragowski
Benevento
- 81Puggioni
- 83Sagna
- 6Djimsiti
- 16Tosca
- 23Venuti
- 8Cataldi
- 99BrignolaSubstituted forDel Pintoat 45'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 66Costa MarquesBooked at 49mins
- 31DjuricicSubstituted forPariginiat 81'minutes
- 87LombardiBooked at 72minsSubstituted forDiabatéat 73'minutes
- 11Coda
Substitutes
- 3Letizia
- 4Del Pinto
- 18Gyamfi
- 20Memushaj
- 21Costa
- 22Brignoli
- 25Diabaté
- 26Parigini
- 29Billong
- 33Iemmello
- Referee:
- Fabrizio Pasqua
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fiorentina 1, Benevento 0.
Offside, Benevento. Lorenzo Venuti tries a through ball, but Cheick Diabaté is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Marco Benassi (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Milan Badelj (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Federico Chiesa.
Guilherme (Benevento) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina).
Attempt missed. Marco Benassi (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Diego Falcinelli.
Foul by Lorenzo Del Pinto (Benevento).
Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Cheick Diabaté (Benevento) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Bacary Sagna with a cross.
Berat Djimsiti (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego Falcinelli (Fiorentina).
Massimo Coda (Benevento) hits the left post with a header from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Guilherme with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Benevento. Conceded by Vitor Hugo.
Attempt blocked. Massimo Coda (Benevento) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danilo Cataldi.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Alin Tosca.
Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cristiano Biraghi.
Foul by Cheick Diabaté (Benevento).
Marco Sportiello (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Fiorentina. Diego Falcinelli replaces Giovanni Simeone.
Corner, Benevento. Conceded by Cristiano Biraghi.
Corner, Benevento. Conceded by Cristiano Biraghi.
Substitution
Substitution, Benevento. Vittorio Parigini replaces Filip Djuricic.
Danilo Cataldi (Benevento) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gil Dias (Fiorentina).
Booking
Lorenzo Del Pinto (Benevento) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Benevento. Conceded by Germán Pezzella.
Foul by Cheick Diabaté (Benevento).
Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Benevento. Conceded by Cristiano Biraghi.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Benevento. Cheick Diabaté replaces Cristiano Lombardi because of an injury.
Delay in match Cristiano Lombardi (Benevento) because of an injury.
Booking
Cristiano Lombardi (Benevento) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Cristiano Lombardi (Benevento).
Vincent Laurini (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Massimo Coda (Benevento) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lorenzo Del Pinto.
Foul by Guilherme (Benevento).
Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.