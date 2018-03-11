Fiorentina pay emotional tribute to former captain Davide Astori

Fiorentina fans made a stunning tribute to Davide Astori

Fiorentina paid an emotional tribute to former captain Davide Astori as the Italian club played their first game since the sudden death of the 31-year-old last Sunday.

The Serie A club defeated Benevento 1-0, with Vitor Hugo grabbing a T-shirt bearing Astori's image after scoring.

Astori wore the number 13 shirt and the match stopped after 13 minutes, with 60 seconds applause taking place.

A post-mortem revealed cardiac arrest as the most likely cause of death.

The player's funeral took place on Thursday and Serie A fixtures resumed on Friday, with Roma hosting Torino.

Sunday's match in Florence was preceded by emotional scenes, with players from both sides crying as Italian star Jovanotti sang one of his hits.

The Fiorentina players held a home-made banner that said "Ciao Davide" - and both teams had the same phrase sewn on the left shoulders of their shirt.

During the warm-up all the Fiorentina players wore shirts with the number 13 on them and the name Astori, while a huge banner in the crowd said "Ciao captain".

The stadium announcer included "number 13, forever our captain, Davide Astori" when announcing the line-up.

Video screens played images of the Italy defender and the mascots wore either Fiorentina or Cagliari shirts - the latter being one of Astori's former clubs.

Fans in the stands held messages and banners and chanted "one captain, there's only one captain!".

