Rangers 2-3 Celtic: Derby victors 'showed champion mentality' - Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers has never lost to Rangers as Celtic manager

Ten-man Celtic "showed their champion mentality" by coming from behind to sink rivals Rangers at Ibrox, says manager Brendan Rodgers.

Odsonne Edouard's second-half strike sealed a gripping 3-2 derby triumph, following Jozo Simunovic's dismissal.

Celtic have climbed nine points clear of Rangers - with a game in hand - at the Scottish Premiership summit.

"You always have to have humility in your approach to the game and respect your opponent," Rodgers said.

"There was a lot of noise before the game, but that's natural - they've been on a good run and at home, thinking they could get the victory.

This was Celtic's fourth successive victory at Ibrox - a feat they have not managed since 1909

"But I think the players today showed their quality and that real champion mentality. It's a big step for us to go nine points clear with a game in hand, but we still have a lot of work to do.

"But an absolutely brilliant win and a great day for the supporters."

'You saw that composure - they didn't panic'

Rangers' Josh Windass drew first blood in the Old Firm clash after a mistake by Dedryck Boyata, but his opener was cancelled out by Tom Rogic's curling effort.

Daniel Candeias rattled the hosts ahead once more, before Moussa Dembele equalised on the stroke of half-time.

Centre-back Simunovic was ordered off for an elbow to the face of Gers striker Alfredo Morelos 12 minutes into the second period.

Odsonne Edouard's bending effort earned Celtic another win at Ibrox

But Rodgers was thrilled by his team's reaction to the red card, Edouard's 69th-minute strike, coupled with staunch defence, securing the three points.

"I thought we thoroughly deserved to win," the Celtic boss told BBC Scotland. "We made some mistakes in the first half defensively and went behind. But I thought once we played our football and played through them, then we created opportunities.

"We go in half-time 2-2, looking forward to the second half, playing with that bit more calmness, and then we end up unfortunately going down to 10 men.

"We've come here four times and won four games, so we believe we can win here all the time now. They did a lot of talking beforehand - we stayed quiet. We usually do our talking on the park." Celtic captain Scott Brown, speaking to Sky Sports

"But then the players showed their qualities. We work on playing with a man less, I think you saw that composure, that the players didn't panic, and they were still a threat going forward.

"In that period when we had to defend we did, and attacking we looked like we could score one or two goals."

'Agile, quick' Bain impresses Rodgers

It was a day to savour for Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain, the on-loan Dundee stopper making his debut for the club in his first senior appearance since 28 October.

Rodgers revealed the 26-year-old was only given the nod on Sunday morning, when colleague Dorus de Vries was ruled out with an injury.

Scott Bain made his Celtic debut at Ibrox

"I thought he was great," Rodgers said. "When we study opponents up here, he's been one of the very few goalkeepers I've been really impressed with.

"He's agile, he's quick, he's got that calmness with the ball and I thought he was very good with Dundee. But to be told this morning you're going to you're playing in your first game...

"He didn't have enough time to officially panic - we wanted to give Dorus as much chance as he could but this morning at half-seven I got the message to say he wouldn't be fit.

"Then it was a case of preparing Bainy and I've got full trust in him. He's been brilliant in training and you know what it's like for a goalkeeper, sometimes you don't get that chance until something happens. We conceded the goals but all-round I thought he was very good."