West Ham joint chairman David Sullivan was hit by coin - Sir Trevor Brooking

One of the fans who came on to the pitch during West Ham's defeat by Burnley is grabbed by a steward
One of the fans who came on to the pitch during West Ham's defeat by Burnley is grabbed by a steward

West Ham's owners were advised to leave the directors' box during the defeat by Burnley after joint-chairman David Sullivan was hit by a coin, ex-Hammers striker Sir Trevor Brooking said.

The club have launched an inquiry after a number of fans invaded the pitch in the 3-0 home loss on Saturday.

"A coin did hit David Sullivan. I didn't see it but I did have that confirmed," Brooking said.

He told BBC Radio 5 live's Sportsweek "that atmosphere must never come back".

At least two fans went on to the pitch after Burnley took the lead - with one approaching West Ham captain Mark Noble.

Another fan ran on with a corner flag shortly after Burnley scored their second goal, with further incursions after the visitors struck a late third.

Noble described the atmosphere at London Stadium as "horrible".

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired