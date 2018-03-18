Match ends, Motherwell 0, Celtic 0.
Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Battling Motherwell secured a fine draw with Premiership leaders Celtic despite having defender Cedric Kipre sent off in the first half.
The home side had the better of the early chances, with Curtis Main twice forcing good saves from Scott Bain.
But Kipre was sent off four minutes before the break for reacting to a push from Celtic captain Scott Brown.
Celtic dominated thereafter, but excellent defending and good saves from goalkeeper Trevor Carson denied them.
The draw was enough to extend Celtic's lead over Rangers at the top of the table to 10 points - and their unbeaten run at Fir Park to nine visits.
Kilmarnock, though, are the biggest beneficiaries of Motherwell's failure to secure a first win in 10 meetings with the Glasgow side since December 2015.
It means Steve Clarke's fifth-placed side have secured a spot in the top six before the Premiership splits into two for the final rounds of fixtures.
Celtic started brightly without seriously stretching Well, but the home side became increasingly influential as the first half wore on.
Chris Cadden tested Bain from long distance, but the shot was comfortably held.
Elliot Frear produced a searching cross that Main nodded towards goal, but Bain saved again when more power in the header might have broken the deadlock.
Ryan Bowman was next with a drilled effort, but again the shot lacked the direction to trouble Bain. It was increasingly encouraging for Motherwell.
Tom Rogic was at the heart of most of Celtic's best moments; the Australia midfielder showed tremendous poise and balance to create space on the edge of the box but curled his shot narrowly off target.
Dedryck Boyata looked uncertain at times again in the opening half and, when the Belgian defender conceded a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area, Main drilled it towards goal, but the composed Bain had his angles correct and tipped it wide.
Rogic sent James Forrest on his way, but the winger's angled shot was blocked by Carson, his first direct shot to deal with.
Motherwell seemed to have Celtic's measure, but the game changed completely after a clash between Brown and Kipre, who was also sent off against Celtic in November's League Cup final.
The Celtic captain won the ball but shoved the centre-half as he rose from the ground. Kipre's response was naive and, after he kicked out, he was duly ordered off to the fury of the Motherwell bench.
From there, it seemed all about the visitors finding a route to the crucial opening goal.
Carson did well to save a Rogic drive, Moussa Dembele sent a header narrowly over and substitute Patrick Roberts cut inside and fired a shot off the top of the crossbar.
Stuart Armstrong's curling effort towards the far post had Carson beaten but the ball crept inches wide.
The was still time for more drama. Main claimed penalty, appeals that were ignored.
Celtic broke at speed, with Scott Sinclair in on Carson, but the goalkeeper saved superbly, with the frustrated Dembele waiting in the centre for a pass from the winger.
The goalkeeper - a January transfer target for Celtic, who has been called into the Northern Ireland squad - again reacted in the last seconds to tip over Dembele's downward header.
Motherwell resembled a boxer hanging out for a decision on points, but they stood firm to frustrate the league leaders and earn a valuable point.
Line-ups
Motherwell
- 1Carson
- 21KipreBooked at 41mins
- 19Aldred
- 18Dunne
- 2Tait
- 7Cadden
- 8McHughBooked at 13mins
- 22Campbell
- 11FrearSubstituted forHendrieat 69'minutes
- 9Main
- 12Bowman
Substitutes
- 3Hendrie
- 5Bigirimana
- 13Griffiths
- 20Petravicius
- 24Newell
- 31Turnbull
- 34Maguire
Celtic
- 29Bain
- 4Hendry
- 20Boyata
- 35Ajer
- 49ForrestSubstituted forRobertsat 69'minutes
- 8Brown
- 21NtchamBooked at 11minsSubstituted forArmstrongat 60'minutes
- 42McGregor
- 18Rogic
- 10Dembele
- 22EdouardSubstituted forSinclairat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Roberts
- 11Sinclair
- 14Armstrong
- 23Lustig
- 24de Vries
- 33Compper
- 67Musonda
- Referee:
- Craig Thomson
- Attendance:
- 8,717
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Motherwell 0, Celtic 0.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Trevor Carson.
Attempt saved. Moussa Dembele (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Scott Sinclair (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Stuart Armstrong (Celtic).
Ryan Bowman (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Stuart Armstrong (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Scott Brown (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Carl McHugh (Motherwell).
Foul by Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic).
Curtis Main (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Hendry (Celtic).
Carl McHugh (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Richard Tait.
Attempt missed. Ryan Bowman (Motherwell) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Patrick Roberts (Celtic) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt missed. Carl McHugh (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Allan Campbell (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Scott Brown (Celtic).
Allan Campbell (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Stuart Armstrong (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Richard Tait (Motherwell).
Attempt blocked. Richard Tait (Motherwell) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Stephen Hendrie replaces Elliott Frear.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Patrick Roberts replaces James Forrest.
Attempt missed. Moussa Dembele (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Carl McHugh.
Attempt blocked. Scott Sinclair (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Richard Tait.
Foul by James Forrest (Celtic).
Elliott Frear (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Stuart Armstrong replaces Olivier Ntcham.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Scott Sinclair replaces Odsonne Edouard.
Attempt saved. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Trevor Carson.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Kristoffer Ajer.