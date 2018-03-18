Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea (aet)

Media playback is not supported on this device Pedro heads extra-time winner for Chelsea

Chelsea substitute Pedro headed in an extra-time winner to see off Leicester City and put the visitors into their second successive FA Cup semi-final.

An even tie was decided when Kasper Schmeichel's rash decision to come off his line was punished by Pedro, who beat the Leicester keeper to N'Golo Kante's diagonal cross.

Alvaro Morata had slid Chelsea ahead in the first half of normal time.

But Leicester's Jamie Vardy smashed in from close range to force extra-time.

Chelsea have been drawn against Southampton - who reached the last four by beating Wigan earlier on Sunday - in the semi-finals.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, who won their respective quarter-finals on Saturday, will contest the other tie.

The matches will be played at Wembley on 21 and 22 April.

Conte gets perfect Chelsea response

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte's hopes of silverware this season - which increasingly looks like it will be his last at Stamford Bridge - rested entirely on this game after the Champions League exit to Barcelona in midweek.

And how superbly Conte and his players responded to that disappointment, as tired bodies and minds managed to keep their FA Cup aspirations on track in the face of Leicester's relentless effort.

Chelsea looked to have lost momentum when Vardy scrambled home The Foxes' equaliser 14 minutes from the end of normal time to ensure this compelling quarter-final would go the extra distance.

But Chelsea showed renewed character, resilience and quality to disappoint a typically fervent home support and demonstrate some of the old steel that brought Premier League title success in Conte's first season.

Conte was, as usual, the driving force from his technical area, and the nature of this performance (and indeed the display in defeat in the Nou Camp) was proof that, despite all the uncertainty surrounding his future, these players are still performing for their manager.

He also retains the faith of Chelsea's fans, who chanted Conte's name loudly in their corner of the King Power Stadium. The manager repaid their loyalty with an outstanding victory.

