Sunday's papers

Sunday Star back page
The Sunday Star lead with the Football Association set to investigate the pitch invasion at West Ham
Sunday telegraph back page
The Sunday Telegraph headlines the situation at West Ham as 'anarchy'
Mail On Sunday
The Mail On Sunday also opt for the word 'shame' with their back page
Sunday Express back page
The Sunday Express has a story linking Arsenal's Jack Wilshere with AC Milan

