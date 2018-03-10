Football gossip: Butland, Sandro, Lingard, Zaha, Doucoure, Arter

Liverpool are confident of sealing a record-breaking £40m deal for 24-year-old England and Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland. (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester United are planning to move for Juventus' Brazil left-back Alex Sandro, 27, in the summer with 28-year-old Italian defender Matteo Darmian as makeweight. (Sunday People)

Paris St-Germain are not open to selling forward Neymar, 26, to the Brazil international's former club Barcelona or their rivals Real Madrid. (Sky Sports)

Real Madrid will pursue a deal for Hajduk Split's 21-year-old Croatian goalkeeper Karlo Letica if they are unable to bring in Manchester United's David De Gea, 27, or Chelsea's 25-year-old Belgian number one Thibaut Courtois (Marca)

Watford boss Javi Gracia does not know if French midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, 25, will remain at Vicarage Road amid interest from Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham. (Watford Observer)

Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard, 25, is in line for a new contract at Old Trafford just 11 months after he signed an improved deal. (Sunday Star)

Former Crystal Palace manager Frank De Boer believes 25-year-old winger Wilfried Zaha is key to their Premier League survival hopes but does not think he will be at Selhurst Park next season. (BT Sport)

Why Marcus Rashford is a must for the World Cup Chris Waddle analysis...

Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter has been left out of the club's last six seven matches for "tactical reasons" according to Cherries boss Eddie Howe. The 28-year-old has recently been linked with a move to West Ham.(Bournemouth Echo)

Chelsea will have to battle Paris St-Germain if they want to make former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique their new manager. (Sunday Star)

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has emerged a surprise managerial target for Borussia Dortmund. (Sunday People)

Liverpool are prepared to make big-money transfer signings in the future following the success of Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk, 26, after his £75m switch from Southampton in Janaury. (Independent)

Everton boss Sam Allardyce believes Turkish striker Cenk Tosun, 26, has started to repay the £27m fee the club paid for him. (Liverpool Echo)

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez trusts his players to behave themselves appropriately on a mid-season trip to Spain despite recent troubles suffered by West Brom on a similar jaunt. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Brighton manager Chris Hughton is relaxed about interest in his players from other Premier League clubs and abroad. (Brighton Argus)

Liverpool striker Danny Ings, 25, has said it would be "silly" to leave Anfield in the summer. (Sunday Express)

Back pages

Best of Saturday's gossip

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar regrets leaving Barcelona and the 26-year-old Brazil international has told the Spanish club he wants to return in 2019. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Manchester City are ready to enter the race to sign Monaco's France midfielder Thomas Lemar, 22. (Telegraph)

Manchester United are considering activating 24-year-old Barcelona and France defender Samuel Umtiti's £54m release clause this summer. (Talksport)

United may also make a summer move for Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, having watched the 29-year-old Greece international several times in recent weeks. (Mirror)

Chelsea's 26-year-old France midfielder N'Golo Kante has little interest in moving to Paris St-Germain this summer despite being one of the Ligue 1 leaders' main transfer targets. (London Evening Standard)

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin, 22, is closing in on a move to Juventus. (Bleacher Report, via Mirror)