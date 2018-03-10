BBC Sport - Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace: Hodgson 'frustrated' by first-half display
Hodgson 'frustrated' by Palace's first-half display
- From the section Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson wasn't happy with his side's first-half performance during their 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace
Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day from 22:20 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired