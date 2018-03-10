BBC Sport - Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace: Antonio Conte disappointed to concede after dominance
Pity to concede after Chelsea dominance - Conte
- From the section Chelsea
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte says his side "dominated" their 2-1 fixture against Crystal Palace and it was a "pity" to concede at the end of the match.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace
