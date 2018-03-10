BBC Sport - Newcastle 3-0 Southampton: Pellegrino criticises 'poor' Saints spirit
Pellegrino criticises 'poor' Southampton spirit
- From the section Southampton
Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino criticises the 'poor' fighting spirit shown by his team during their 3-0 defeat against Newcastle United at St James' Park.
MATCH REPORT: Newcastle United 3-0 Southampton
Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day from 22:20 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
