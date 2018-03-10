BBC Sport - Linfield see off Carrick Rangers 2-0 at Windsor Park
Linfield see off Carrick at Windsor Park
- From the section Irish
Jamie Mulgrew's curled effort helped Linfield to a 2-0 win over Carrick Rangers at Windsor Park.
Linfield struggled to break down Carrick, but made the breakthrough when Mark Stafford headed home Niall Quinn's free-kick.
Mulgrew added a brilliant second for David Healy's men, who remain in fourth place while Carrick stay 11th.
