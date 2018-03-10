BBC Sport - Ross Clarke hits hat-trick as Ards down Ballinamallard
Clarke hits hat-trick as Ards down Mallards
Irish
Ross Clarke scores a hat-trick as Ards heaped more misery on basement side Ballinamallard United with a 4-0 win.
The midfielder, on loan from Linfield, hit two first-half goals, completing his treble with a free-kick after Callum Byers had scored Ards' third goal.
Ards are now comfortably above the relegation zone while the Mallards remain bottom, seven points behind Carrick Rangers.
