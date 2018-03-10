BBC Sport - Coleraine beat Ballymena United 2-0 at Showgrounds
Coleraine beat Sky Blues at Showgrounds
- From the section Irish
Goals from Eoin Bradley and Darren McCauley give Coleraine a 2-0 victory over Coleraine at the Showgrounds.
The victory sees Oran Kearney's men reduce Crusaders' lead at the top to two points.
