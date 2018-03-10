Cardiff City: Boss Warnock says his side have hit his target

Neil Warnock won his ninth Championship manager of the month award for Cardiff's excellent record in February

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock says his side have secured the points tally he set before the start of the season.

Warnock has said all season he had a target for Cardiff who have secured the tally of 73 points with 10 games left.

Warnock was speaking after Birmingham almost staged a comeback in his side's 3-2 win at Cardiff City Stadium.

"Today we've met our points target for the play-offs, we are there. But it's hard to think about that, we have got to enjoy it," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"We could have made it easier, but they never do that for me do they? Hopefully they are saving the goals for when we need them."

First-half goals from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Craig Bryson and Callum Paterson put Cardiff firmly in control against Birmingham before Craig Gardner's contentious penalty and a late Maxime Colin strike gave the visitors a chance at securing an unlikely point.

Warnock was furious with referee Peter Bankes' decision to award Birmingham a penalty for a pull on Harlee Dean.

Callum Paterson celebrates Cardiff City's third goal of the afternoon

"It is a great three points, we've played Saturday and Tuesday, so it is difficult to keep winning," Warnock said.

"I thought we did ever so well, even in the second half we had some great chances and we could have won by five or six today.

"I think once the referee made that decision (to give the penalty), I couldn't see them getting back before he interfered and when I have watched it back, it is for nothing really.

"You wouldn't give a foul for that in a shopping centre, but the referee has made his mind up to give it.

"It is nowhere near as bad as (the penalty appeal for a foul on) Junior Hoilett who has his leg taken away from him when he is going to shoot.

"But all credit to the lads, they kept going and got the points.

"I am sure Peter will be disappointed because he is a decent referee.

"Only the referee knows what he gave it for, not one player appealed. He saw something no one else saw and that could have cost us. If it is 3-3 at the end it could cost us promotion."