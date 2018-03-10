Dundee 0-4 St Johnstone: Wright & McCann on post-match row

Media playback is not supported on this device Dundee 0-4 St Johnstone: Emotions spill over after final whistle at Dens Park

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright said it was "disappointing" Dundee counterpart Neil McCann "picked a row" with Saints staff at Dens Park.

Tempers flared as players and staff from both clubs left their respective technical areas after a comprehensive 4-0 win for St Johnstone.

McCann, however, insisted "it was handbags, to be honest".

The Dundee boss also said he was "ashamed" and "embarrassed" following his side's performance.

Wright gave his version of the post-match altercation by saying: "It's disappointing really. We have won the game. I've shaken hands with Neil, shaken hands with [Dundee assistant] Graham Gartland.

"Neil for some reason picks a row with our kit-man first of all then it was [reserve goalkeeper] Zander Clark. Zander has told me what he did to him and it's not nice. I'm not going to comment on that.

"Then everybody sort of gets involved in a war of words then Neil is waiting at the top of the stairs.

"It's hard for managers when they lose games and lose games comprehensively. But there was certainly no problems with the two benches during the game.

"I know there have been problems in the past and I know Gartland has been sent off at least twice this season. It's passion on both sides, but certainly from our side we did nothing wrong. The match delegate (saw) something at the end."

Dundee remain three points above the relegation zone

McCann said: "I suppose St Johnstone are entitled to celebrate, but I'm maybe feeling a little aggrieved by then.

"The tempers are high and one of their players had a hold of me and I was asking him to remove his hands from me and it sparked off a wee bit of a melee, but it was handbags to be honest.

"And clearly going down the tunnel I'm a wee bit unhappy with some of the celebrations.

"Of course it's difficult [to keep emotions in check], you ask any manager. I'm as passionate as any player but you have to control it at the side of the pitch and during the match I did. But maybe it just boiled over a bit at the end."

Victory moved eighth-placed St Johnstone five points clear of Dundee, who are 10th, and to within two of Motherwell.

"It was superb from the first minute to the last," Wright said of his team's performance. "We totally controlled the game, although they had a couple of opportunities on the counter attack.

"To come here and totally dominate possession, dominate chances and be disappointed it wasn't more than four because it certainly should have been - it was [like the old St Johnstone].

"We have started a lot of games well recently but once we got the first goal we were solid and we created numerous chances and thoroughly deserved it."

Chris Kane's second goal rounded off the scoring at Dens Park

An own goal by Jordan Piggott followed by Chris Kane strikes either side of Blair Alston's effort gave the Perth side their biggest league win of the season and consigned Dundee to a fifth home defeat in a row.

And McCann lamented: "I'm ashamed of the performance. I'm embarrassed by it. There is nothing left to say that wasn't said in the dressing room. That will remain in the dressing room, hopefully.

"I can only apologise to the fans because that doesn't sit well with me and hopefully it doesn't sit well with the players. We were outfought and outplayed, a weak performance.

"The goals we have lost today are embarrassing. It's basics and schoolboy defending and we have no excuses for it. I'm furious and to be honest I'm actually angry at my own players that they didn't show anger on the pitch. That's embarrassing.

"I want aggression on the pitch and some sort of show that they are not accepting of that type of performance and result and I didn't see it. That from a group of players is not acceptable and I will not tolerate it."