Scottish League Two: Peterhead beat Stirling to move clear

Jamie Stevenson got the only goal as Peterhead overcame Stirling

Peterhead claimed a narrow win at Stirling Albion to move three points clear of inactive Montrose at the top of Scottish League Two.

Jamie Stevenson's strike just after the hour mark was enough for the Blue Toon.

Montrose's match away to Cowdenbeath was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Clyde beat Stenhousemuir 3-2, Edinburgh City defeated Annan Athletic by the same scoreline, while Elgin City overcame Berwick Rangers 3-0.

Peterhead started the weekend leading Montrose on goal difference and Stevenson's fifth goal of the season gave Jim McInally's side their third win on the bounce.

Fourth-placed Stenhousemuir failed to take advantage of Stirling's defeat and remain four points behind Albion, while Elgin are now just a point off the promotion play-off places.

Chris McStay's strike and David Goodwillie's double - one either side of half-time - put Clyde in command before Eddie Ferns and Harrison Paton replied for Stenny.

Thomas Reilly's shot and Stephen Bronsky's header in the first half followed by Darryl McHardy's strike in the second gave Elgin a comfortable home win over Berwick.

All of the goals between Annan and Edinburgh came in the second period.

Scott Shepherd's strike, Jesus Garcia Tena's free-kick and Craig Beattie's header put City three up and, in the final four minutes, Conor O'Keefe's effort and Blair Henderson's penalty made for a nervous end for Edinburgh.

Cowdenbeath, albeit with a game in hand over the three sides above them, are now 15 points adrift with second bottom Edinburgh only a point behind Berwick.