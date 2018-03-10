BBC Sport - Huddersfield 0-0 Swansea: David Wagner frustrated by 'lucky' Swans
'Lucky' Swansea 'stole' our point - Wagner
- From the section Huddersfield
Huddersfield head coach David Wagner says 10-man Swansea had "all the luck" as they "stole" a point during their 0-0 meeting at the Kirklees Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Huddersfield 0-0 Swansea
