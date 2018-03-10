BBC Sport - Everton 2-0 Brighton: Chris Hughton disappointed with 'below standard' Brighton
Hughton disappointed with 'below standard' Brighton
- From the section Brighton
Brighton manager Chris Hughton says his side were "well below standard" after the Seagulls were beaten 2-0 at Goodison Park.
MATCH REPORT: Everton 2-0 Brighton
Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day from 22:20 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired