BBC Sport - West Brom 1-4 Leicester: Alan Pardew says he does care, despite what a fan shouted at him
I do care, despite what fan shouted at me - Pardew
- From the section West Brom
West Bromwich Albion manager Alan Pardew says he does care about the club, despite what a fan shouted at him after his side's 4-1 loss at home to Leicester.
MATCH REPORT: West Bromwich Albion 1-4 Leicester City
Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day from 22:20 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired