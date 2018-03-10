BBC Sport - West Brom 1-4 Leicester: Claude Puel pleased with 'crucial' victory
Puel pleased with 'crucial' Leicester victory
- From the section Leicester
Leicester City boss Claude Puel says his side's 4-1 victory at West Bromwich Albion was "crucial" to avoid a relegation scrap towards the end of the season.
MATCH REPORT: West Bromwich Albion 1-4 Leicester City
Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day from 22:20 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired