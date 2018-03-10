BBC Sport - Dundee 0-4 St Johnstone: Emotions spill over after final whistle at Dens Park

Emotions spill over at Dens Park

Joy for St Johnstone as they register a 4-0 win at Dens Park, but there were confrontations following the final whistle as emotions ran high on the touchline.

