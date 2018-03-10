Hamilton 2-0 Motherwell: Stevie Robinson disappointed with players

Motherwell manager Stevie Robinson says his player were not at the races against Accies

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson reckons his team believed their own hype in the derby defeat by Hamilton.

Well, who are seventh in the table and in the Scottish Cup semi-final, were below-par as Accies ran out 2-0 winners.

"We looked like a team that's had a lot of plaudits recently - we thought we could just turn up and win the game," Robinson said.

"That's what it looked like to me, so it's really disappointing."

The Steelmen came into the Lanarkshire derby fresh from knocking Hearts out of the Scottish Cup.

But goals from Marios Ogboe and David Templeton were enough to secure a vital win for Hamilton.

"I've told a few people home truths - you turn up and don't do the simple things well enough," Robinson added.

Accies boss Martin Canning was delighted with the display of his side

"They were first to balls that we should have been, they won headers and chased every ball that we usually do. We need to get back to doing that again and not thinking we're a good team.

"If we start believing we're a really good football team we'll be looking at the other end of the table.

"We go behind early on and I made changes to try to shake it up, but it didn't work so I have to take part of the blame. We just weren't at the races, and I don't think we made their keeper make a save until the 93rd minute."

The Northern Irishman did, however, says the defeat will be put behind them soon.

"I've got a great bunch of boys, they haven't performed to their ability today or to the levels that they have been performing to," he said.

For his Accies counterpart Martin Canning, the result was huge as his side leapfrogged Dundee into ninth spot.

"It was one of those days for us when time and time again this season we've lost those type of games - when it's turned into a battle and we've tried to play too much," he said.

"Today we managed the game very well. It's a big result, obviously on the back of the Partick Thistle game as well, it's important we try to put together a run again.

"I've said to the players that the importance of every game can't be underestimated, and we've got to put every bit of energy into trying to take the three points.

"The boys were magnificent today, they worked their socks off and deserved the three points."