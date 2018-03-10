BBC Sport - Newcastle 3-0 Southampton: Benitez on massive win for Magpies
'Massive' win for Newcastle - Benitez
- From the section Newcastle
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez praises his side's performance in their "massively important" 3-0 win over Southampton at St James' Park.
MATCH REPORT: Newcastle United 3-0 Southampton
