BBC Sport - West Ham 0-3 Burnley: Moyes says supporters 'can't cross the line'
Supporters can't cross the line - Moyes
- From the section West Ham
West Ham United manager David Moyes criticises fans who 'crossed the line' and invaded the pitch during their 3-0 defeat at home to Burnley.
MATCH REPORT: West Ham United 0-3 Burnley
Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day from 22:20 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired