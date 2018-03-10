BBC Sport - West Ham 0-3 Burnley: Dyche praises Clarets' second-half attitude
Dyche praises Burnley's second-half attitude
- From the section Burnley
Burnley manager Sean Dyche says his players' reaction to criticism of their poor first-half performance was the reason for their 3-0 win over West Ham at the London Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: West Ham United 0-3 Burnley
Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day from 22:20 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired