BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Cliftonville's three-goal blast stuns leaders Crusaders
Cliftonville's three-goal blast stuns leaders Crusaders
- From the section Irish
Premiership leaders Crusaders suffered their first league defeat since October as Cliftonville won the north Belfast 3-0.
Joe Gormley and Rory Donnelly had the Reds two up inside seven minutes and Gormley netted again with a penalty.
It meant Crusaders now have just a two-point lead as second-placed Coleraine beat Ballymena.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired