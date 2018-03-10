BBC Sport - Irish Premiership highlights: Glenavon 2-2 Glentoran
Glenavon strike late to earn draw with Glens
A late goal from Marc Griffin gives Glenavon a 2-2 draw against Glentoran in the Irish Premiership match at Mourneview Park.
Mark Sykes had given Glenavon an early lead, before Curtis Allen and John McGuigan scored in a three-minute period in the second half.
