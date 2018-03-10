Fans approach players during West Ham's defeat by Burnley at London Stadium

A spectator approached Mark Noble after West Ham fell behind against Burnley

Supporters invaded the pitch during West Ham's 3-0 home defeat by Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

At least two fans went onto the pitch after Burnley took the lead in the 66th minute - with one of them approaching Hammers midfielder Mark Noble.

Another fan ran towards the centre circle with a corner flag shortly after Burnley scored their second.

And there were further incursions on to the playing area after Burnley struck a third goal later in the match.

West Ham boss David Moyes said: "We want the supporters behind us, since I've been here they've been really good. But you can't cross the line and come on the pitch.

"A lot of my players did well with the way they acted."

Burnley striker Chris Wood, who scored twice, said: "It was a tough situation - I can sympathise with how the fans feel, they are passionate supporters and it is tough for them at the moment but they need to stick with their players.

"You don't want that happening on the pitch at all - it creates problems and safety issues.

"I didn't feel under threat - they were just voicing their frustration."

There were protests against the board and joint-chairman David Sullivan was escorted from his seat before the end of the match.

Burnley substitutes allowed some children caught up in the protests to sit on the bench towards the end of the match.

The result on Saturday was West Ham's third consecutive Premier League defeat - with two 4-1 losses preceding Saturday's game.

Moyes' Hammers are now 15th in the Premier League table, three points above the relegation zone with 18th-place Crystal Palace taking on Chelsea in Saturday's evening Premier League match.