BBC Sport - Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool: Paul Pogba interrupts Mourinho and Klopp interviews
Pogba interrupts Mourinho & Klopp interviews after Man Utd win
- From the section Man Utd
Injured Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba interrupts both managers' post-match interviews to shake their hands after the Red Devils' 2-1 victory at home to Liverpool.
Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day from 22:20 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
