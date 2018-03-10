Matthew Briggs: Barnet sign former Fulham defender on non-contract basis

From the section

Matthew Briggs made 12 appearances for Chesterfield this season

Barnet have signed former Fulham, Millwall and Colchester defender Matthew Briggs on a non-contract basis.

The 27-year-old most recently played for fellow League Two strugglers Chesterfield, after signing on a short-term deal earlier this season.

Briggs became the Premier League's youngest player when he made his Fulham debut aged 16 years, 65 days in 2007.

He played for England at all youth levels and has won a senior international cap for Guyana.

