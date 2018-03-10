The World Cup trophy - Nigeria dreams of glory

Former France international and World Cup winner Christian Karembeu with Femi Opabunmi who remains the youngest player to represent Nigeria at the World Cup.

The Fifa World Cup trophy, which is currently touring 10 African countries, had Nigerians dreaming of glory as it visited the BBC's office in Lagos on Friday.

The trophy had previously stopped in Khartoum, Addis Ababa, Nairobi, Maputo, Johannesburg, Cape Town and Kampala, before it touched down in Abuja this week.

The latest leg of the tour kicked off with former World Cup winner Christian Karembeu on hand in Lagos to celebrate with fans and journalists.

"This is a piece of history of football. Pele, Maradona and others have lifted the trophy," said Karembeu, who was part of France's 1998 World Cup-winning side.

"I mentioned these names because as a boy I dreamt of touching it, luckily I managed to do that when I won it with France.

"Bringing it to Africa, and especially Nigeria, is to show the people the real possibility of winning it for the continent," said Karembeu.

Regarded as the most sought after and recognised sporting prize in the world, the World Cup holds a universal appeal that is unique to the sport of football.

The Trophy is 36.8cm (14.5 inches) tall, weighs in at 6.142kg (13.54 pounds), and is made of 18-carat gold.

The base contains two layers of semi-precious malachite while the underside of the trophy is engraved with the year and name of each FIFA World Cup winner since 1974.

Talking of winners, no African football team has ever reached the World Cup semi-finals. Three African teams have so far reached quarter-finals: Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002 and Ghana in 2010.

In fact Ghana, Cameroon and Nigeria's campaign at the last tournament in Brazil was marred by ill-discipline and money rows, ending in group stage exits.

The Fifa World Cup trophy, on show in Nigeria, is made of 18-carat gold

So what are Africa's chances for the 2018 World Cup?

"It's all encompassing; they have to be psychologically and mentally ready. Their welfare has to be taken care of to enable them get on the pitch and win games," Nigerian fan, Edward Adewunmi, told the BBC.

"When we get to that point of stability and everything is properly planned - then we would probably see an African nation win the World Cup.

"I think this [pointing to the trophy] is the closest we can ever get to the trophy; I don't think an African country can win it in Russia," Adewunmi added.

The Super Eagles will be making a sixth appearance at the World Cup tournament in Russia.

They reached the round of 16 in 1994, 1998 and 2014 but exited the 2002 and 2010 tournaments in the group stages.

The sight of the most coveted prize in football on the African continent offered a fresh hope for both the players and fans, according to former Nigeria international Femi Opabunmi.

"Looking at the trophy here at the BBC provides a big motivation to believe that very soon Nigeria can win it," says Opabunmi, one of the top scorers at the 2001 Fifa Under-17 world championships in Trinidad and Tobago.

"Senegal is strong, Nigeria is good and Egypt can also surprise the world.

"We [Nigeria] have a young squad and sometimes it's not about the experience but the technique and strength that leads to success," added Opabunmi who at 17 years, three months and nine days, remains the youngest player to have represented Nigeria at the World Cup when he turned out against England at the 2002 edition.

As the most coveted prize in world football makes a fleeting retreat from the offices of the BBC Lagos bureau, the mood in the room suggests that for many of those present, this visitor would not be back again anytime soon.